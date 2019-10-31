Thursday, 31 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Angry wedding guests complain couple's sunrise beach ceremony is too early


A bride-to-be and her fiancé are facing backlash for planning a sunrise beach wedding at 5:30 a.m. after family members complained that the ceremony starts entirely too early.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2pkHLw9
