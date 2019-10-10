Thursday, 10 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves it


Apple drops 'Jeep' from emoji search, and Jeep loves it



And the automaker couldn't be happier.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2IE9COi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)