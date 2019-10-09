Wednesday, 9 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Arby's announces first-ever 'Meatoberfest,' launches 'Meaterhosen' and 'Beefvarian Hat'


Arby's announces first-ever 'Meatoberfest,' launches 'Meaterhosen' and 'Beefvarian Hat'



Arby’s is once again hammering home the fact that it “has the meats.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35jASeE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)