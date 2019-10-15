Tuesday, 15 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Australia bans Vietnamese tourist for bringing suitcase filled with undeclared pork


Australia bans Vietnamese tourist for bringing suitcase filled with undeclared pork



A Vietnamese tourist has been banned from visiting Australia for three years.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2oA5V5q
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)