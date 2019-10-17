Thursday, 17 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb — but there's a catch


Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb — but there's a catch



This is all well and good, but does it come with neon-pink convertibles for each guest?

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2VRn7zx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)