Thursday, 24 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black jack-o'-lanterns following blackface comparisons: report


Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black jack-o'-lanterns following blackface comparisons: report



These jack-o'-lanterns have a New York community demanding answers.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2N8uDlj
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)