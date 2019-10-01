Tuesday, 1 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Bison interrupts date at Utah state park, tosses woman on same trail where partner was gored months before


Bison interrupts date at Utah state park, tosses woman on same trail where partner was gored months before



A Utah man previously gored by a bison this summer while on a run at a state park, thought it would be safe to bring a date on the same trail over the weekend figuring his was a “freak accident.” He was wrong. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2odVJ1T
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)