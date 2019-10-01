- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 1 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Bison interrupts date at Utah state park, tosses woman on same trail where partner was gored months before
Bison interrupts date at Utah state park, tosses woman on same trail where partner was gored months before
A Utah man previously gored by a bison this summer while on a run at a state park, thought it would be safe to bring a date on the same trail over the weekend figuring his was a “freak accident.” He was wrong.
