Thursday, 3 October 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Bollywood meets Disney': Couple stages lavish 2-day wedding ceremony at Disneyland Paris


'Bollywood meets Disney': Couple stages lavish 2-day wedding ceremony at Disneyland Paris



The Londoners said their family didn't understand their idea at first, but eventually warmed up to the idea of doing things "a bit different."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2nV94fN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)