Wednesday, 16 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Bride asks 4 grandmas to be flower girls for wedding: 'They were more excited than my bridesmaids'
Bride asks 4 grandmas to be flower girls for wedding: 'They were more excited than my bridesmaids'
When one Tennessee couple needed a flower girl for their wedding, they knew just the ladies to ask.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2ONm0iK
