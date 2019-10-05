- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 5 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Bride upset after bridesmaid 'hijacks' wedding photographer, takes 43 pictures with own family
Bride upset after bridesmaid 'hijacks' wedding photographer, takes 43 pictures with own family
A nervous newlywed recently took to Mumsnet to ask users whether she had the right to be “very” upset after receiving her official wedding photos — only to find that 43 of the pictures inexplicably featured just one of her bridesmaids along with pictures of the woman’s family.
