FOX NEWS: California bills seeks to ban 'lunch shaming,' will guarantee state-funded meals for students


A new California bill hopes that "lunch shaming" will be a thing of the past as it guarantees that students in schools will receive state-funded lunches, even if their parents have failed to pay meal fees.

