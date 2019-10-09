- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Chick-fil-A employee climbs down storm drain to retrieve customer's phone: 'One awesome guy'
Chick-fil-A employee climbs down storm drain to retrieve customer's phone: 'One awesome guy'
Chick-fil-A has been voted America’s favorite, cleanest and most polite fast food chain – and now, it might have clinched another victory as most helpful.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2nAaigc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment