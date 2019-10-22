Tuesday, 22 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Child wears hot dog costume in school picture after his parents dare him to do it


Child wears hot dog costume in school picture after his parents dare him to do it



“It’s just the greatest,” the boy's dad tells Fox News.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2p4AArE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)