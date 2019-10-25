- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 25 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Chipotle asks TikTok users to share Halloween 'transformations' in exchange for free burritos
Chipotle asks TikTok users to share Halloween 'transformations' in exchange for free burritos
Chipotle is getting hungry for a chunk of that sweet TikTok demographic.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2BGdxWD
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment