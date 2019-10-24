- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 24 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise off Texas
Coast Guard searches for man who fell from cruise off Texas
The U.S. Coast Guard late Thursday said it was searching for a man who plunged into the Gulf of Mexico while the ship was about 47 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2WcTNmZ
