Wednesday, 2 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Coca-Cola Energy: Coke to bring first-ever energy drink to United States next year


Coca-Cola Energy: Coke to bring first-ever energy drink to United States next year



Each of the four Coca-Cola Energy beverages contains 114 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can, versus the 34 milligrams a Coke contains.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2os2P2O
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)