Wednesday, 23 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple orders oysters on the half shell at New Jersey restaurant, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' pearl


Couple orders oysters on the half shell at New Jersey restaurant, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' pearl



“I’ve shucked hundreds of thousands of oysters in my career and have never found a pearl while shucking,” said an employee.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NahYhO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)