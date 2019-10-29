Tuesday, 29 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple poses for wildfire wedding photo during smoky ceremony at California winery


An Illinois couple got married in Northern California's famous Sonoma County on Saturday as a massive wildfire raged nearby, posing for a dramatic wedding photo as they wore masks, the photographer told Fox News.

