Tuesday, 29 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Couple poses for wildfire wedding photo during smoky ceremony at California winery
An Illinois couple got married in Northern California's famous Sonoma County on Saturday as a massive wildfire raged nearby, posing for a dramatic wedding photo as they wore masks, the photographer told Fox News.
