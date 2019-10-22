Tuesday, 22 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Couple's 'botched' engagement photos go viral on social media: 'Put those on the wedding invites'


Couple's 'botched' engagement photos go viral on social media: 'Put those on the wedding invites'



An engagement photo for the books.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MDXEGE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)