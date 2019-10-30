Wednesday, 30 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Dad, daughter pose for Halloween zombie-themed photo shoot, have a 'great family day'


Dad, daughter pose for Halloween zombie-themed photo shoot, have a 'great family day'



“No babies were harmed in the process,” the photographer has assured.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/3493fdU
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)