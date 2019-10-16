- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 16 October 2019
FOX NEWS: DC bar hit with $90G fine after serving cocktail containing 'yellow death' cleaning fluid: report
DC bar hit with $90G fine after serving cocktail containing 'yellow death' cleaning fluid: report
A bar in Washington D.C. has been slammed with a $90,000 fine after a customer was served a potentially lethal cocktail containing a chemical nicknamed “yellow death."
