Thursday, 10 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Delta flies 120 girls to NASA with all-women crew to celebrate Girls in Aviation Day
Delta celebrated International Girls in Aviation Day on Sunday with its fifth annual Women Inspiring our Next Generation (WING) Flight, which carried 120 girls ages 12 to 18 from Salt Lake City to NASA in Houston.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33k2Wg1
