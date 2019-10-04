Friday, 4 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Disney World guest with autism suing park over disability policy; trial set for next year


Disney World guest with autism suing park over disability policy; trial set for next year



The suit was originally filed in 2014, after the parks changed their policy allowing special-needs guests to skip the lines at rides and attractions.

