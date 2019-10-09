- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Disney World Skyliner gondola mishap leaves 3 people hospitalized: report
Disney World Skyliner gondola mishap leaves 3 people hospitalized: report
Three people were reportedly hospitalized and released after an apparent mechanical glitch at Walt Disney World’s new aerial gondola ride trapped riders for hours on Saturday night.
