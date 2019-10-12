Saturday, 12 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Dog becomes Instagram-famous for balancing objects on his head


Dog becomes Instagram-famous for balancing objects on his head



"He was always really bossy and a bit of a diva so the fame hasn't changed him," the pup's owner said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2IMABaq
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)