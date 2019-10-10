Thursday, 10 October 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Drunk' Spirit Airlines passenger vomits on woman's hair, forces everyone to deplane


'Drunk' Spirit Airlines passenger vomits on woman's hair, forces everyone to deplane



Couldn't he have reached for an air sickness bag?

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2olILzD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)