Friday, 25 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf debuts, but U.S. will have to wait for it


Eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf debuts, but U.S. will have to wait for it



Only sporty models confirmed for now.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32OeCro
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)