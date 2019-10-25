- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 25 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Emotional support dogs in tutus removed from Norwegian Air flight after showing 'signs of distress'
Emotional support dogs in tutus removed from Norwegian Air flight after showing 'signs of distress'
The captain on the flight was reportedly so alarmed by the two French bulldogs that he turned the aircraft around and had the pets and their owners removed.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NcqxZz
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment