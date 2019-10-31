Thursday, 31 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Ex-Starbucks regional manager sues company claiming discrimination against white people: reports


A former Starbucks regional manager whose territory included a Philadelphia location where two black men were arrested last year after they sat down in the store without ordering anything is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white people, according to reports.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2N4DB4h
