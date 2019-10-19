- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 19 October 2019
FOX NEWS: First Chick-fil-A in the UK to close just 6 months after opening amid LGBTQ protests
The first Chick-fil-A in the UK announced it would be shutting down in six months, just days after the popular American fast-food chain made its debut in the country, amid pressures from gay rights activists protesting the chain for contributing millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ groups.
