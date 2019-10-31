Thursday, 31 October 2019

FOX NEWS: For Halloween, Texas senior living center celebrates massive candy donation


For Halloween, Texas senior living center celebrates massive candy donation



The Heartis Senior Living facility in Clear Lake, Texas, is ready for trick-or-treaters after receiving a massive donation of candy from across the country.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2PAMpRi
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)