Tuesday, 29 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Ford recalling over 300K vans, 384 SUVs to fix three issues


Ford recalling over 300K vans, 384 SUVs to fix three issues



No injuries reported.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MUBIY0
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)