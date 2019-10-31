Thursday, 31 October 2019

FOX NEWS: General Motors recalling over 600,000 trucks that may brake unexpectedly


General Motors recalling over 600,000 trucks that may brake unexpectedly



Four-wheel-drive trucks only.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2r3oSyb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)