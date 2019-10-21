Monday, 21 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Girl, 3, eats 18 cups of yogurt after she was left unattended, dad's funny photo shows


Girl, 3, eats 18 cups of yogurt after she was left unattended, dad's funny photo shows



Aaron Whysall said he wasn't even angry, but rather concerned and impressed at his daughter's ability to scarf down 10 yogurts.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/33NKQDf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)