Thursday, 24 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Glut of luxury condos across US leads to ghost towers: 'Prices need to drop'


Glut of luxury condos across US leads to ghost towers: 'Prices need to drop'



Luxury condos in major cities, once a hot market, are going unsold.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2BEHF4P
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)