Thursday, 24 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Grateful Dead's Bob Weir on how he stays 'ripped' at 72


Grateful Dead's Bob Weir on how he stays 'ripped' at 72



Age is nothing but a number for the legendary rocker.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Pg9g4r
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)