Wednesday, 2 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Guy Fieri's original Tex Wasabi's restaurant shuts down, the last of once-popular chain


Guy Fieri's original Tex Wasabi's restaurant shuts down, the last of once-popular chain



In some ways, it’s the end of an era.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2oyxs6U
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)