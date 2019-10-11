- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 11 October 2019
FOX NEWS: High school declines free Chick-fil-A lunch, alleges company has anti-LGBTQ 'views'
High school declines free Chick-fil-A lunch, alleges company has anti-LGBTQ 'views'
The principal of a New Orleans high school said his staffers have no desire to "eat mor chikin."
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2VxCRYd
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment