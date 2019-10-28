- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 28 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Huge seized car collection nets $8.2 million at largest ever U.S. Marshals auction
Huge seized car collection nets $8.2 million at largest ever U.S. Marshals auction
Burt Reynolds' 'Bandit' Trans Am among the lots sold.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JwG05Q
