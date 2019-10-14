Monday, 14 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Is this what Tesla's 'Cybertruck' pickup will look like?


Is this what Tesla's 'Cybertruck' pickup will look like?



"Cybertruck" coming soon.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32hjSn4
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)