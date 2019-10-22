Tuesday, 22 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partner with frozen meal brand


Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partner with frozen meal brand



The new frozen meals are "backed by" Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the latter of whom claims he wished the brand had "been available to our families growing up."

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Pcj0fV
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)