- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Tuesday, 22 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partner with frozen meal brand
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partner with frozen meal brand
The new frozen meals are "backed by" Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the latter of whom claims he wished the brand had "been available to our families growing up."
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Pcj0fV
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment