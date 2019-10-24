Thursday, 24 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Kenny Rogers' former Georgia mansion selling for nearly $5 million


Kenny Rogers' former Georgia mansion selling for nearly $5 million



Putting money down on this mansion once owned by the Gambler is a safe bet.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/364VLKC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)