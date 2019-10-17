Thursday, 17 October 2019

FOX NEWS: KFC offering 'Seasoned Tickets' that smell like chicken and entitle buyers to weekly wing delivery


KFC offering 'Seasoned Tickets' that smell like chicken and entitle buyers to weekly wing delivery



KFC is offering football fans a win(g) this season.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35LrUH1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)