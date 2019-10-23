Wednesday, 23 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Kmart removes kid's bride costume after severe backlash: 'Beyond inappropriate'


Kmart removes kid's bride costume after severe backlash: 'Beyond inappropriate'



Kmart has apologized for selling a children’s bride costume after a Melbourne mom called it “beyond inappropriate and offensive.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/31BhN4w
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)