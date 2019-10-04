- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 4 October 2019
FOX NEWS: LA airport to shuttle Uber, Lyft, taxi customers between terminals and new pickup area: reports
LA airport to shuttle Uber, Lyft, taxi customers between terminals and new pickup area: reports
Need a quick ride home from the airport? If you’ve just arrived in Los Angeles, you’ll soon have to take a shuttle to a parking lot away from the terminal to catch your Uber, Lyft or taxi.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LImbtC
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment