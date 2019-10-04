Friday, 4 October 2019

FOX NEWS: LA airport to shuttle Uber, Lyft, taxi customers between terminals and new pickup area: reports


LA airport to shuttle Uber, Lyft, taxi customers between terminals and new pickup area: reports



Need a quick ride home from the airport? If you’ve just arrived in Los Angeles, you’ll soon have to take a shuttle to a parking lot away from the terminal to catch your Uber, Lyft or taxi.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LImbtC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)