Tuesday, 22 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Local California CBS reporter fired after jumping on, damaging cars during live news segment
A local CBS reporter in California was apparently fired after he — during a live news segment — climbed atop classic, privately-owned cars, even seemingly damaging one of them in the process.
