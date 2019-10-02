- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 2 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Lufthansa passenger claims he watched bag get left behind on tarmac during takeoff despite alerting crew
Lufthansa passenger claims he watched bag get left behind on tarmac during takeoff despite alerting crew
A passenger was left fuming with Lufthansa after the airline left his suitcase on the tarmac at an airport in Munich.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2mYCrx4
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment