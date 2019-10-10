- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 10 October 2019
FOX NEWS: Man reports staggering weight loss after trainer gets him 'banned' from fast-food restaurants
Darren "Dibsy" McClintock, who was once "banned" from getting takeout in his hometown, has lost a whopping 280 pounds in a year.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30YjI2x
