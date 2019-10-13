Sunday, 13 October 2019

FOX NEWS: Millennials say Italian food is their favorite because it’s 'Instagrammable,' survey claims


Millennials say Italian food is their favorite because it’s 'Instagrammable,' survey claims



Millennials are more likely to dine on Italian food than any other generation - because it “looks good” on social media.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/35EDp3c
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)