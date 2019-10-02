Wednesday, 2 October 2019

FOX NEWS: National 'Coffee With a Cop Day' aims to bring communities, police together over a cup of joe


National 'Coffee With a Cop Day' aims to bring communities, police together over a cup of joe



The annual event, which began in 2011, aims to facilitate “open, honest and barrier-free communication” between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

